Death Notice: Edward (Carl) Wolfe

You have free articles remaining.
QUASQUETON — Edward (Carl) “Eddie” Wolfe, 74, of Quasqueton died Friday, March 27, at home. Private family visitation and graveside service will be held at Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton. Public services will be held at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. Relatives and friends can reach out by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone; memorials to the family. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.