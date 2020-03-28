Death Notice: Edward (Carl) Wolfe
QUASQUETON — Edward (Carl) “Eddie” Wolfe, 74, of Quasqueton died Friday, March 27, at home. Private family visitation and graveside service will be held at Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton. Public services will be held at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. Relatives and friends can reach out by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone; memorials to the family. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

