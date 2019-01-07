HAWKEYE -- Edna J. Engelhardt, 98, of Monticello, formerly of Hawkeye, died Friday, Jan. 4, at Monticello Nursing & Rehab; services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hawkeye, with burial in Hawkeye Cemetery; visitation will precede funeral at the church at 11 a.m.; memorials to Christian Crusaders, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Hawkeye, is assisting the family; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.