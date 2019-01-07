Try 1 month for 99¢
HAWKEYE -- Edna J. Engelhardt, 98, of Monticello, formerly of Hawkeye, died Friday, Jan. 4, at Monticello Nursing & Rehab; services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hawkeye, with burial in Hawkeye Cemetery; visitation will precede funeral at the church at 11 a.m.; memorials to Christian Crusaders, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613; Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Hawkeye, is assisting the family; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

the life of: Death Notice: Edna J. Engelhardt
