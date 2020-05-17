DEATH NOTICE: Duane Murra
WELLSBURG -- Duane Dennis Murra, 71, of Wellsburg, died Thursday, May 14, at home following a brief illness, while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice. A private graveside service be at Wellsburg Reformed Church Cemetery. No public services will be held. Memories and messages of condolence at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.

