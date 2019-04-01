{{featured_button_text}}
SHELL ROCK -- Duane D. Dana, 37, of rural Shell Rock, died Friday, March 29, in Waterloo; his body has been cremated; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, with inurnment at a later date in Finchford Cemetery; memorials to the family for a college fund in Dalton's name.

