WATERLOO -- Dixiebelle Elaine (Probert) Stribley, 79, of Enid, Okla., formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 30, in Enid; celebration of life 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, at First United Methodist Church of Enid, Okla., with burial in the mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, Enid, (580) 233-1400.

the life of: Death Notice: Dixiebelle Stribley
