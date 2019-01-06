Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

DYSART --- David Bottomley, 73, of Dysart, died Thursday, Jan. 3, at home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Dysart United Methodist Church with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Overton Funeral, Dysart. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements; www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Death Notice: David Bottomley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments