WATERLOO – Darlene Rae Fairbanks, 85, died Friday, Dec. 13, at Allen Memorial Hospital; services at noon Monday, Dec. 16, at Cedar Valley Church, with burial at a later date; luncheon will follow services at the church; visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 16, at the church; Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, is assisting the family; condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

