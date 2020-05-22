DEATH NOTICE: Danny L. Gibbs
WATERLOO -- Danny L. Gibbs, 62, of Waterloo, died May 14 at Mercy Hospice in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Memorials and cards should be sent to Sheryl Gibbs, 1208 Kaplan Drive, Waterloo, IA 50702.

