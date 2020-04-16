DEATH NOTICE: Daniel M. Monat

JESUP — Daniel M. Monat, 68, of Jesup, died Tuesday, April 14, at home from cancer. Due to the pandemic, family services will be observed at this time with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a future date; memorials to Pheasants Forever-Black Hawk County Chapter No. 58, Iowa DNR Trumpeter Swan Restoration Project in care of Dave Hoffman, or the Don Bosco High School Football Program in Gilbertville. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is assisting the family, www.White-MtHope.com.