DEATH NOTICE Daniel L. Werkmeister

WATERLOO - Daniel Lester Werkmeister, 59, died at University of Iowa Hospital on May 14. A memorial service is being planned for this summer. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to the family. Arrangements are handled by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 319-232-3235, www.overtonservice.com.