Death Notice: Dalyne Gaede

CROMWELL — Dalyne Gaede, 70, of Cromwell, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be given to the family. Online condolences at www.powersfh.com. Powers Funeral Home, Creston, is assisting the family, (641) 782-7036.
To plant a tree in memory of Dalyne Gaede as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
