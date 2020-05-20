DEATH NOTICE: Dale Wilson
DEATH NOTICE: Dale Wilson

DYSART – Dale Wilson, 77, of Dysart, died Tuesday, May 19, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls. A private family service will be held with burial in Nagey Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is assisting the family, www.overtonservice.com.

