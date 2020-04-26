DEATH NOTICE: Chad M. Fitz
EVANSDALE — Chad Mitchell Fitz, 31, of Evansdale, died Monday, April 20, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

