NEW HAMPTON --- Calista Laures, 102, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Jan. 5, at Mercy Medical Center, New Hampton. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, New Hampton, where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture service, and for an hour prior to the service at the church; hugebackfuneralhome.com, (641) 394-4334.

the life of: Death Notice: Calista Laures
