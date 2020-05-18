DEATH NOTICE: Ann "Chris" Livingston
DEATH NOTICE: Ann "Chris" Livingston

WATERLOO -- Ann "Chris" Livingston, 72, of Waterloo died Sunday, May 17, at home. Arrangements are pending with Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; LockeFuneralHome.com.

