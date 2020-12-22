 Skip to main content
Deanna S. Schommer
Deanna S. Schommer

JESUP-Deanna S. Schommer, 57, of Jesup, IA, died on Saturday December 19, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Deanna was born on June 14, 1963, in Independence, IA the daughter of William P. and Sharon R. (Nutt) Danehy. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA. Visitation will be from 2 PM until services on Wednesday.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

