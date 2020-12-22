JESUP-Deanna S. Schommer, 57, of Jesup, IA, died on Saturday December 19, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Deanna was born on June 14, 1963, in Independence, IA the daughter of William P. and Sharon R. (Nutt) Danehy. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA. Visitation will be from 2 PM until services on Wednesday.
