CHARLES CITY --- Dean Marzen, 57, of Charles City, died Friday, Dec. 14, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Charles City, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Charles City. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Hauser Funeral Home, and for an hour prior to services at the church; memorials to the Charles City Police Department to be used towards the Bicycle Rodeo. Online condolences at www.hauserfh.com, (641) 228-2323.

