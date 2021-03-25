 Skip to main content
Dean F. Bark
Dean F. Bark

WATERLOO-Dean F. Bark, 86, of Waterloo died March 13, 2021. Survivors wife Zoe Bark, son Rodney Bark (Rashel), daughter-in-law Vicki Bark, many grandchildren. Private family services will be held.

