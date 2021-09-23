JESUP–Dawn L. Fratzke, 58 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City, IA, with Pastor Kristen Corr Rod officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to the Buchanan County Fair and the University of Iowa Kidney Transplantephrology Department.
