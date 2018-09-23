Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASHUA -- David Weston, 57, of Nashua, died Thursday, Sept. 20, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Services are pending with Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, (319) 984-5379.

Celebrate
the life of: David Weston
