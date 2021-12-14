December 9, 2021
WATERLOO–David Welshans, 72, of Waterloo, died December 9, 2021 at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial. Memorial visitation, December 16 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by Evansdale AMVETS. Burial will be at a later date. A memorial fund is being established.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.