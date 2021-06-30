 Skip to main content
David W. Smith
David W. Smith

CEDAR FALLS-David W. Smith, 69, former of Cedar Falls, passed away November 17, 2020 while at his vacation home in Florida.

Memorial service 3:00 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Service. Family will receive friends from 2:30 until service time.

Memorial contributions made in David’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by phone at 855-448-2997, by mail, or online at woundedwarriorproject.org. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

