GREENE --- David B. Tower, 92, of Hemet, Calif., formerly of Greene, died May 8, 2018, in Hemet. Celebration of Life services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Greene, with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will be immediately following the service in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene; Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, (641) 823-4457 www.retzfh.com.

