David Pont
David Pont

David Pont

David Pont, age 84, of Guttenberg, IA, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, IA.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family service and burial.

