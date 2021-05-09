 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David K Laurie
0 entries

David K Laurie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Memorial services for David K Laurie will be 11am Friday, May 14 at Cedar Heights Presybeterian Church in Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at 10am Friday, at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. The services will also honor Donna and Clayton Laurie.”

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News