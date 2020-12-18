Mt Auburn — David James Sheffler, 81, passed away peacefully at La Porte City Specialty Care on Friday, November 27, 2020 from Covid 19.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City with Pastor Allen Craft officiating. Private family burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at church.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Dave and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.