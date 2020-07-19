David J. Price

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

David J. “Jerry” Price, 76, of Waterloo died, Monday, March 16 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Inurnment to take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Union Mound Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Sumner. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Locke Funeral Home assisted the family. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.