REINBECK -- David G. Schildroth, 62 of Reinbeck, died Thursday, June 6, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center; private graveside services on held Friday at the Reinbeck Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, (319) 345-2622; memorials directed to the family.

David G. Schildroth
