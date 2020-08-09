You have permission to edit this article.
David A. Wireman
David A. Wireman

David Allen Wireman, 54, of Cedar Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life for David will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th Street, Cedar Falls, with a time of sharing beginning at 6:30 pm. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask. Memorials to the family and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

