David A. Schwarze

A Celebration of life Service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel Cemetery, rural Waverly, with Rev. Craig Hancock officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. If you plan to attend the service, the family suggests bringing a lawn chair. Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.