David A. Schwarze
David A. Schwarze

David Allen Schwarze, 70, of Frederika, passed away, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

A Celebration of life Service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel Cemetery, rural Waverly, with Rev. Craig Hancock officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. If you plan to attend the service, the family suggests bringing a lawn chair. Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Schwarze as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

