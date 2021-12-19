 Skip to main content
Dave P. Bowser

Dave P. Bowser, 79, of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.

