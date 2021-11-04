 Skip to main content
Daryl Duane Drew

  • 0

WATERLOO-Daryl Duane Drew, 70, of Waterloo passed away on Monday, November 2, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Jordan Crossing of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Washington Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6:00 pm on Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Family and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

