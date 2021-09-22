PARKERSBURG-Darwin “Dale” Mobley, 59, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Mercy One—Sartori Hospital, in Cedar Falls, of a massive heart attack.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Clarksville Church of Christ, with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville, Iowa

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

