Darrel Rudolph “Rudy” Grapp

CEDAR FALLS-Darrel Rudolph “Rudy” Grapp, 86, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

