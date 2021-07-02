 Skip to main content
Darlys Annette (Gentz) Smith Kluiter
Darlys Annette (Gentz) Smith Kluiter

WAVERLY-Darlys Annette (Gentz) Smith Kluiter, 61, of Waverly, Iowa, passed into the presence of her Savior and Lord on June 29, 2021, at her home after a short illness. Visitation will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, 3-7 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Manchester where Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, 10:00 a.m. The Speakers for the Funeral Service includes, Russell Nesbit, Dennis Gentz and Tim Draves. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.

