Darlene Witt, age 52 of Waterloo died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City of natural causes.

Private family services will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.