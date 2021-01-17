Waterloo—Danny K. Foster, 83, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home. Private Family Services: will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
