Daniel Bennett, 50, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home in Cedar Falls of natural causes. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden with burial to follow in the Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.