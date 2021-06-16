 Skip to main content
Daniel Bennett
Daniel Bennett, 50, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home in Cedar Falls of natural causes. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden with burial to follow in the Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.

