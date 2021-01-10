 Skip to main content
Dale Petersen
Dale Petersen

FREDERICKSBURG-Dale Petersen, 64, of Fredericksburg, Iowa, passed away early Friday morning, January 8, 2021 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton, Iowa.

Private funeral services will be held and livestreamed on Kaiser-Corson Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Public graveside interment services will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Tripoli. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

