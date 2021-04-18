 Skip to main content
Dale Eugene Clewell
Dale Eugene Clewell

WAVERLY—Dale Eugene Clewell, 63, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, following a farm accident on his farm.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment in Harlington Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Dale’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

