Curt Barfels
Curt Barfels

There will be a celebration of life for Curt, July 24th from noon until 6:00 at the Dunkerton Sportsman's Club 6330 Wheeler Road. Please come and join us in remembering him and sharing memories. Food and drinks will be provided.

