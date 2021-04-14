Craig Marsh

Mr. Craig D. Marsh, age 60, of Martin, TN, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 12:00 Noon at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating. Family and friends may assemble at the church at 11:45.
Murphy Funeral Home & Florist, Inc., Martin, TN, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.murphyfuneral home.net.
Tags
