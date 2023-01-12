 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Darlene A. Blake, 89, of Tama, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Iowa River Hospice Home, Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Ila Jean Abbe Bratton, 91, of Altoona, formerly of Toledo, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at UnityPoint/Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Norma Casperson, 96, of Latimer, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Bethany Life, Story City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

Kimberly K. Lestina, 57, of Coralville, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Ray Smith, 76, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

Leola “Lee” Wright, 83, of Ackley, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

Tags

