COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Darlene A. Blake, 89, of Tama, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Iowa River Hospice Home, Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Ila Jean Abbe Bratton, 91, of Altoona, formerly of Toledo, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at UnityPoint/Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Norma Casperson, 96, of Latimer, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Bethany Life, Story City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
Kimberly K. Lestina, 57, of Coralville, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Ray Smith, 76, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
Leola “Lee” Wright, 83, of Ackley, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
