 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Helen “Patty” Marie Blau, 92, of Latimer, died November 7, 2022 at Franklin General Hospital, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

Homer Bear Jr., 72, of Tama, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Mary C. Ott, 83, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hillcrest Home, Sumner. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Kimberly Sue “Kim” Pressley, 61, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.

Barry Lee Prusha, 69, of Tama, died Monday, November 7, 2022 at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to teach your children to persevere and never give up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News