COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Helen “Patty” Marie Blau, 92, of Latimer, died November 7, 2022 at Franklin General Hospital, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
Homer Bear Jr., 72, of Tama, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Mary C. Ott, 83, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hillcrest Home, Sumner. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Kimberly Sue “Kim” Pressley, 61, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.
Barry Lee Prusha, 69, of Tama, died Monday, November 7, 2022 at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
