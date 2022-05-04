COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lucille E. Goedken, 93, of Oelwein, formerly of Lamont, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Jerald “Jerry” J. Naber, 67, of Winthrop, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dr. Richard M. “Doc” Swasand, 87, of Ackley,died Monday, May 2, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.