COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Suzann “Sue” Kay Gentle, 74, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 14, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo.
Ann C. Grace, 92, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Rick L. Zuck, 70, of Dunkerton, died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center, Independence.
