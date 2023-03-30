Francelia ( Frankie ) P. Bowden, 97, died March 26, 2023. Arrangements: White Funeral Home.
Billie Faye Coker, 84, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 24, 2023 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
DaMahri K. Marks, 22, died March 15, 2023. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Sherrilie Miller, 81, of Waterloo, died at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Monday, March 27, 2023. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Daniel Ostrander, 60, of New Providence, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
