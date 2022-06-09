 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Norma L. Steimel, 94, of Hudson, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, on West Ridgeway.

Molly J. Troyer, 29, of Maynard, formerly of Stanley, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

