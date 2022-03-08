 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Patty Ann Kiefer, 74, of Thornton, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Thornton.

Charles G. Marzen, 93, of Marble Rock died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Nora Springs Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Jack Northrop, 97, of Arlington, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home – Arlington.

Robert “Bob” Joseph Rasing, 51, of Charles City, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton.

William Earl Smith Jr., 65, of Dumont, died February 4, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Dumont.

