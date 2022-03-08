COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Patty Ann Kiefer, 74, of Thornton, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Thornton.
Charles G. Marzen, 93, of Marble Rock died Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Nora Springs Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Jack Northrop, 97, of Arlington, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home – Arlington.
Robert “Bob” Joseph Rasing, 51, of Charles City, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton.
William Earl Smith Jr., 65, of Dumont, died February 4, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Dumont.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.