COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Susan G. Johnson, 68, of Waverly, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Patricia Ann Koenig, 92, died Wednesday, May 3, 2022 at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Paul Joseph Kratoska, 85, of Toledo, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at The Willows of Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.
Barbara Joan Murty, 88, of Chelsea, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at UnityPoint-Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Dorothy “Dottie” Myers, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Locke at Garden View Chapel.
Anna Mae Strawn, 92, of Oelwein, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Vernon Wikner, 95, of New Hampton, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.
